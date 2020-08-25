JANESVILLE
Medical offices and outpatient treatment facilities now can apply to locate in the city's manufacturing districts.
The Janesville City Council approved a zoning change Monday that allows medical offices and outpatient clinic and treatment facilities as a conditional use in M1 manufacturing districts.
The change was approved unanimously.
The request for the change was prompted by Addiction Medical Solutions of Wisconsin's proposal to locate a drug addiction treatment facility in a former industrial building at 1312 Barberry Drive.
The facility would focus on opioid addiction treatment, which officials and advocates have said is greatly needed in Janesville.
It is unclear if the addiction treatment center project will move forward at the Barberry Drive location.
CEO Sharel Rogers on Monday told the council she is reviewing other sites because of a potential conflict with another tenant in the Barberry Drive building.
Athlete X, a workout facility catering to adults and youth, also is located in the former industrial building.
Rogers said she chooses locations for treatment facilities carefully to avoid disrupting or upsetting neighbors, and she can understand why people might not be comfortable with a treatment center near a gym that serves children.
Athlete X might change locations, but Rogers said Athlete X should be able to make that decision independent of Addiction Medical Solutions' plans.
Janesville's M1 district has other buildings that would be appropriate for the facility, said Rogers, who said she is committed to finding a location in Janesville.
The plan commission has approved a conditional-use permit for Addiction Medical Solutions if it chooses to move forward.
The approved zoning changes benefit the city, not just one project, council members said.
Industrial buildings built in the 1980s and 1990s are often underused. Allowing broader use of buildings in the M1 district could help fill those sites, said council member Doug Marklein.
"I think this is the first step in removing barriers to development," Marklein said.
Council member Paul Benson and Marklein said they want to see more proposals such as Addiction Medical Solutions' plan come to the council.