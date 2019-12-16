JANESVILLE

The city recently updated its fair housing code because people with disabilities are more often discriminated against when searching for housing than other groups of people, city officials said.

Officials paid closest attention to policies pertaining to people with emotional support and service animals, Neighborhood and Community Services Director Jennifer Petruzzello said.

The updated code now says landlords or property managers may not deny housing to people with emotional support animals even if the property does not allow pets, Petruzzello said.

Landlords also may not charge a tenant a pet deposit or an additional monthly fee for such an animal, Petruzzello said.

Emotional support animals differ from pets because they provide support, companionship or comfort that contributes to the well-being of a person with a disability, according to the code.

The code defines a disability as “an actual or perceived physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities, a record of having such an impairment, or being regarded as having such an impairment.”

A landlord or manager may request documentation from a medical professional showing the emotional support animal is needed or recommended, Petruzzello said.

Fair housing policies restrict landlords and managers from asking people to prove their physical disabilities. They may ask what non-visible disability a person might have, but Petruzzello said she advises against asking about another person’s disability.

City ordinances prohibit residents from having most animal species besides dogs, cats, fish and small mammals such as hamsters within the city limits.

A couple of years ago, the city encountered a person who had a support animal that wouldn’t normally be allowed under the ordinances, Housing Services Director Kelly Bedessem said, but the city’s attorney said state and federal fair housing laws superseded city ordinance, so the person was allowed to keep the animal, Bedessem said.

She declined to say what kind of animal it was to protect the resident’s privacy.

Animals that pose a threat or risk to a person or public safety can still be prohibited under the fair housing code, Bedessem said.

Petruzzello said she does not think people will abuse the code. Emotional support animals are helpful for some people with disabilities, and it is a reasonable expectation to allow those people that assistance.

“The purpose is to ensure a person with a disability has an equal opportunity to housing as someone without a disability,” Petruzzello said.

The city’s housing services department fields fair housing complaints. Bedessem said the city tries to mediate all complaints before taking punitive action.

The goal is to make sure people comply with the fair housing code, not to punish people, she said.

City staff members are able to mediate most discrimination complaints, Bedessem said.

When mediation doesn’t work, the city sends complaints to the Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council or the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development—two organizations specifically tasked with solving housing discrimination issues.

The city could levy fines for housing discrimination, but Bedessem and Petruzzello both said they have never seen that happen in Janesville.

Communication between tenants and landlords is the key to resolution, Petruzzello said. Most problems can be resolved early if tenants are upfront about their needs and landlords are open and understanding.

The updated fair housing code also makes victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault or stalking a protected class.

These victims are sometimes discriminated against when they are evicted or denied housing because of a heavy police presence or when landlords refuse to change locks at the tenant’s request.

Charging a victim for damage to a dwelling caused by an abuser would also qualify as discrimination.

“I think the first part is to create awareness so victims understand they are protected if they share that information (that they are a victim) with landlord or manager,” Petruzzello said.