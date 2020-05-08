JANESVILLE
The city of Janesville could impose its own safer-at-home restrictions if the state Supreme Court strikes down the order of Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.
That’s the word from City Manager Mark Freitag, who answered Gazette questions about the COVID-19 situation by phone Friday
But the city likely would continue doing what it’s doing now: Using the power of persuasion to keep businesses safe, encourage people to avoid gatherings, wash their hands and wear masks in places where they can’t maintain social distancing, Freitag said.
The state’s highest court heard arguments this week in a lawsuit seeking to remove some safer-at-home restrictions. It has not issued a ruling.
Freitag said the city council's approval March 31 of his emergency declaration allows him to take actions to protect the public during the pandemic.
Whether he would impose a safer-at-home order for the city “remains to be seen at this point. We’d have to see how things play out.”
Janesville has a long way to go in learning those behavior changes to hamper the spread of the disease, Freitag added, noting that many people still do not wear masks when they enter stores.
“My feelings at this point are that we would have to focus on those simple community behavior changes and, frankly, a whole lot more discussion with community partners would have to be in place before we considered any other restrictions.”
Freitag also answered these questions:
Gazette: Rock County made a list of the top 10 metro areas in the country for COVID-19 growth rate this week. Did that surprise you? Why do you think that happened?
Freitag: It did surprise him and Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes, who has an extensive background in disaster management.
The New York Times article looked at growth rates of new infections and the case-doubling rate of 9.1 days, and “That’s probably not a good place to be.”
But Rock County health officials told the city they believe the numbers were largely because of the outbreak at the Birds Eye plant in Darien, where many Rock County residents work.
Gazette: Has the city reached out to Birds Eye?
Freitag: No, because the plant is not in Janesville, but officials did check with two food processors in the city, Seneca Foods and Upper Lakes Foods.
Those companies are taking the pandemic seriously and are requiring masks, social distancing, health screens and regular disinfection, Freitag said.
Gazette: Your administration will present a recovery plan to the city council at Monday night’s meeting. How did this plan come to be?
Freitag: Staff discussions about how the city can help with recovery started early, thanks to Rhodes’ input.
“He (Rhodes) said people won’t remember the response, but they’ll certainly remember the recovery. That resonated with me,” Freitag said.
In addition to helping businesses with state and federal recovery assistance, the city Economic Development Office brainstormed ideas, came up with a plan, showed it to the council and asked council members to provide ideas.
Freitag hopes the council on Monday will say what it likes and doesn’t like among the ideas, and staff will use that input to present a final version when the council meets May 26.
The plan offers numerous proposals, including giving an extension of companies' job-creation requirements as part of their tax-incremental financing agreements, postponing payments on the city’s downtown revolving loan fund, starting a micro-loan fund for businesses too small to qualify for state or federal emergency loans and using community development block grants to help with emergency rent assistance.
Gazette: Will the council have to approve the plan?
Freitag: Not technically, “but I would prefer to have their blessing” with a formal vote.
Gazette: Will the recovery plan be revised as time goes on?
Freitag: That’s likely. The city prides itself on being innovative in responding to changing conditions.
Gazette: Mother’s Day is Sunday. Are you concerned about gatherings?
Freitag: Not concerned, but the city is prepared for those who violate the restrictions and have large family gatherings. If police officers observe one or get a complaint, they will respond.
Gazette: Will JPD be doing any extra patrol of parks or public areas to try to break up family gatherings?
Freitag: No, just the routine patrols.
Gazette: What else is on your mind?
Freitag: “We’re completing our eighth week today of dealing with this emergency. We know people are tired, fatigued, some concerned, some frustrated. I would encourage everybody to look at how they can adapt to the new environment."
Freitag knows some people are facing difficult situations and recommends they focus on positive things in their lives.
“We’re all going to get through this. It’s a resilient community. We will rebound, and certainly we’re Janesville strong. We’ve proved that over a 150-plus year history.”