JANESVILLE
The director of the Janesville Transit System says a $3.2 million allotment from the federal government will go a long way toward helping the city keep its buses running.
The money is part of the $25 billion set aside for public transportation in the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act known as CARES.
Janesville’s portion will help offset revenue losses in the current budget and the 2021 budget, said Rebecca Smith, transit director.
Whatever is left over will be spent on capital improvements, Smith said.
The amount used for operational costs will depend on the pandemic’s impact on revenue—a number that continues to change, Smith said.
In a recent presentation to the city council, Finance Director Max Gagin estimated that the transit system will lose $74,000 in bus fare revenue from March through June.
Ridership dropped 27% in the first four months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, Smith said.
The transit system also has faced unanticipated expenses for additional cleaning supplies for the buses, and Smith expects less advertising revenue because businesses are not placing ads in or on the buses.
Smith said her top priority is maintaining existing service levels while keeping the city’s general fund subsidy flat. The 2020 budget called for a $1.2 million subsidy for transit.
The future of transit funding is uncertain because more people staying home means less gas tax revenue, which props up the state’s transportation fund, Smith said. Municipal transit is partially funded by the state.
Federal funding will allow Janesville to maintain its routes, including the route to and from Beloit.
“We know if we chip away at service levels, that creates more problems,” Smith said.
The federal allocation does not require a local match like most grants, she said.