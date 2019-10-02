JANESVILLE

Janesville's newest city bus began its journey home this week.

It is one of six new buses to be delivered this fall. By this time next year, the city will have replaced 15 of its 17 buses, Transit Director Rebecca Smith said.

Residents will have an opportunity to see the new buses at a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Oct. 29.

The vehicles have been paid for mostly with grants and money from a legal settlement with Volkswagen.

Janesville is one of 10 municipalities to receive part of the $67 million Volkswagen will pay the state for cheating on emissions testing.

Eighty percent of the cost of three buses will be covered by Volkswagen. The remaining 20 percent will be paid for through a buy-down of future shared revenue—meaning the city will receive less shared revenue from the state over 10 years.

Federal grants will pay 80% of the cost of the other 12 buses, with 20% coming from borrowed capital funds, Smith said.

The city must inspect and outfit the new buses with radio equipment and a surveillance system before they can hit the streets, Smith said.

The new buses' look and feel will be similar to the old buses, but the new ones will offer two more seats, updated security for people in wheelchairs and improved ramps, she said.

The new buses will produce fewer emissions than the old diesel buses, and they should be more reliable and efficient, Smith said. The old buses, which date back to 2002 and 2006, break down more often and cause delays.

It not clear if the new buses will save money in the long run, Smith said.

The transit division plans to budget about the same amount it did last year to see how the buses operate before making changes, she said.

Smith said she hopes the new buses will provide better fuel economy.

However, she does not anticipate a large increase in ridership.

The transit division estimates 472,000 passenger trips will be made this year. For 2020, Smith projects a "modest" increase to 481,000 passenger trips, comparable to the 482,000 trips in 2018.

State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, a member of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee, pushed for the state law mandating that Volkswagen settlement funds be used for new municipal buses.

The Wisconsin Public Transportation Association gave Loudenbeck the Public Transportation Leadership Award for her work on the committee.

“I have had the opportunity to ride on metro transit services in both Janesville and Beloit and appreciate the services they provide," Loudenbeck wrote in an email to The Gazette. "New buses are a significant investment, which is why I have continued to support the transit capital assistance grant program."