JANESVILLE

An $800,000 federal grant will help the city replace its last two buses, which are not yet scheduled for retirement.

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Transportation chose Janesville to receive one of the grants in the Federal Transit Administration's Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program.

By the end of 2021, the city will have replaced all 17 buses in its fleet, Transit Director Rebecca Smith said.

The grant covers 80% of the cost for the remaining two buses. The city will borrow $200,000 to cover 20%, Smith said.

The city has secured multiple funding sources to replace its fleet of buses.

In 2018, the city got the same federal grant to pay for 12 buses, Smith said.

Three city buses were paid for, in part, with money from a legal settlement between the state and Volkswagen. The settlement paid for 80% of the buses' cost, and the city will receive less state shared revenue over 10 years to pay the remaining 20%.

The Federal Transit Administration grant program is one of the main sources of bus funds nationwide, and the application process is competitive, Smith said.

So far, six of the 17 buses have been replaced. Nine more are expected to arrive in April or May, and the last two will arrive in 2021, Smith said.

The new buses will look and feel similar to the old buses, but the new ones will offer two more seats, updated security for people in wheelchairs and improved ramps, she said.

The new buses also will produce fewer emissions than the old diesel buses, and they should be more reliable and efficient, Smith said. The old buses, which date back to 2002 and 2006, break down more often and cause delays.

It's not clear if the new buses will save money in the long run, Smith said.

Steil thanked city leaders for their efforts to get the grant.

“DOT’s investment in Janesville improves our public infrastructure. This money will provide Janesville residents with enhanced public transportation options," Steil said in a statement. "Thanks to City Manager Mark Freitag for his efforts to make Janesville a competitive city to receive these funds."