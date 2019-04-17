JANESVILLE

Janesville will reopen its waiting list for Section 8 rental assistance during an all-day event next month.

The event, called the Family Empowerment Fair, runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 31 at the Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave., Janesville, according to a news release.

The fair will feature representatives from local organizations, who will discuss topics such as housing, health care, education and more, according to the release.

The event will give families a chance to apply for Section 8 financial assistance, which helps those who struggle to pay rent. The Section 8 waiting list has been closed for several years as city officials work through the current list of names.