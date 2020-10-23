JANESVILLE
A crowdsourced community campaign to assess Americans With Disabilities Act compliance at city facilities will take the place of a proposed professional study, which was deferred because of cost.
The city had planned in 2020 to hire a consultant to evaluate ADA compliance in city facilities. That plan was deferred because of the COVID-19 pandemic, City Manager Mark Freitag said.
The study fell to the cutting room floor for the 2021 budget as a cost- saving measure. The study was estimated to cost $25,000, Freitag said.
City staff made several cuts to 2021 spending to balance the budget and prevent more dependency on the general fund balance, Freitag said.
Council member Jim Farrell suggested an amendment to the 2021 budget reinstating the ADA study to be funded with general fund balance because he thought the study would have a direct, positive impact on the community.
Farrell said he has seen pricey consultants hired for other things during his seven years on the council that he thought had less value to residents.
Going forward with the ADA study would send a positive message to the city’s handicapped community, Farrel said.
Council member Susan Johnson agreed with Farrell, asserting that anyone could become disabled at any time and feel the impact of the city’s ADA compliance.
Freitag said city officials do a good job addressing ADA concerns when they are brought to staff and welcomes residents to bring concerns forward.
Council President Sue Conley suggested the city in 2021 conduct an informational campaign asking community members to voice concerns about accessibility.
Conley suggested posters and fliers be put up at city facilities with a phone number, website or both as a way to connect people to city staff.
The campaign could be spread through social media and the city’s website, too, Freitag said.
Johnson said she had concerns about the city’s effectiveness in spreading information. She thinks the city’s website is difficult to navigate and social media channels don’t reach many people.
Council member Paul Benson said he thought the contrary and believed the city does a good job at sending information to residents.
Benson supported Conley’s suggestion, adding that community members might be better at identifying problems than a consultant.
A motion to add the ADA study to the 2021 budget failed on a 3-3 vote with Benson, Wolfe and Conley in opposition. Doug Marklein was absent.