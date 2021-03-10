JANESVILLE
Janesville workers will replace the playground equipment at Vista Park this year, ridding the city of its last wooden playground structure.
Vista Park's new equipment was included in a package of maintenance equipment the city council approved buying Monday night. The item was approved under the council's consent agenda, meaning there was no roll call vote or discussion.
The council approved borrowing $232,000 for:
- A new lawn mower for the city's golf courses: $64,462.
- A new herbicide and fertilizer sprayer for the golf courses: $48,310.
- Playground equipment for Vista Park: $60,000.
- A new playground to be installed at the Youth Sports Complex: $60,000.
The playground equipment at Vista Park is well beyond its useful life and likely will become a safety hazard in the future, according to a city memo.
The Vista Park playground replacement is the last one under the city's original playground replacement schedule that began in 1996, according to the memo.
A new playground also will be built at the city's Youth Sports Complex on Wuthering Hills Drive in response to demand from families who frequent the complex, according to the memo.
Playground equipment at the complex will serve families who might have other children present while they watch practices and competitions, according to the memo.
City officials said they have been made aware of future steel surcharges, so ordering equipment now to avoid those surcharges will provide cost savings.