JANESVILLE
The Janesville Senior Center is slated to reopen June 1, but officials don't yet know what safety precautions will have to be taken in doing so.
The COVID-19 pandemic is changing rapidly, and a lot of things will likely be different by June 1, said Shelley Slapak, director of the city's recreation division.
But Slapak is certain reopening the senior center will happen gradually and with precautions such as social distancing and surface sanitizing.
"We know seniors are very excited to get back in the building," Slapak said. "We are, too, but we need a soft reopening because we don't want 100 people walking in the door at the same time."
The senior center has been closed since March 15, 2020, which was about the same time a flurry of cancellations and closings began because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Seniors are especially vulnerable to the disease. In Rock County, 85% of the county's 162 deaths caused by COVID-19 were people older than 60, according to county data.
As of Wednesday, about 64% of Rock County seniors ages 65 and older have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and the age group continues to be county vaccinators' top priority.
The senior center offers membership to people ages 50 and older. It is unclear yet when people younger than 65 in Wisconsin will be able to get vaccinated if they do not fall in already identified eligibility groups.
The Rock County Public Health Department on March 2 changed its countywide reopening recommendations to Phase 2, which allows for senior centers to reopen.
Slapak said city officials were pleasantly surprised to hear the announcement but will delay opening until June 1 for two reasons: to give seniors more time to get vaccinated and to allow for completion of the senior center HVAC system replacement.
The facility closure has allowed senior center staff to do some maintenance and upkeep, including replacement of the HVAC system, which is expected to be completed in late May.
Rooms have been painted and organized—tasks that are difficult to accomplish when hundreds of people are coming and going each day, Slapak said.
The city will continue offering off-site programming as it has since the center closed a year a ago, Slapak said.
Spring will allow for the return of popular outdoor activities such as line dancing and clogging, Slapak said.
The senior center has offered drive-in bingo, park walks, outdoor book clubs, conference-call trivia and other programs to keep seniors engaged during the pandemic, Slapak said.