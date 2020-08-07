JANESVILLE
Janesville officials are looking for feedback on the city’s trail system and are using a virtual system to gather information in lieu of in-person workshops.
Alexander Brown, Janesville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization coordinator, said he hopes to get input from a mix of people with varying levels of experience on the trails.
Feedback will be used to make updates to the city’s federally mandated long-range transportation plan. Updates must be made every five years for the city to remain eligible for federal and state funding, Brown said.
The long-range transportation plan consists of four sections: freight, bicycle and pedestrian, street and highway, and transit.
The city has closed its public input period for freight and has moved on to a more involved process for bicycle and pedestrian transportation because significant changes have been made to the trail system since the last plan update, Brown said.
Typically, public input is gathered during in-person workshops, where residents can talk to officials and complete exercises such as placing sticky notes with comments on maps.
The coronavirus pandemic prevents the city from hosting such workshops, Brown said.
The same exercises used in workshops have been transferred to a virtual format. Residents can go online and place comments on a Janesville trail map, see comments from other people, rank which trail projects should be prioritized and give feedback on project funding.
So far, public feedback has largely aligned with what city staff identified as priorities, Brown said.
One project in high demand is an improved off-road connection from Highway 26 in Janesville to the Glacier River Trail, which connects Janesville and Milton, Brown said.
More trails on the west side of Janesville and overall maintenance on existing trails also rank high among those providing feedback, Brown said. Some suggestions, such as a connection between Highway 11 and the UW-Whitewater at Rock County campus, were less expected but will be considered, Brown said.
The city will collect feedback on the transit system at the end of this year and will gather feedback on streets and highways at the beginning of 2021.
The five-year update must be completed by May, Brown said.
Feedback on the trails should be submitted by Aug. 31.