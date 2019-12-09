JANESVILLE

Janesville's economic development director wants the city's economy to be "bullet proof" through a recession.

That can be done by continuing to diversify the economy while appealing to the workforce's strengths, said Gale Price, economic development director.

Initiatives to accomplish that are outlined in the city's 2020-24 strategic plan, which the city council will vote to approve Monday under its consent agenda.

The plan is a "fluid" document that can change as new information and opportunities become present, said Maggie Darr, assistant to the city manager.

Janesville created its first strategic plan in 2014 under then-new City Manager Mark Freitag's direction. The city has completed a number of projects since 2014 Darr said likely would not have been successful without the strategic plan.

A lot of the tasks in the strategic plan are not "flashy" and involve internal processes, Price said.

But two goals—assisting with the development of Centennial Industrial Park at the former GM site and improving the city's access to housing—stand out to Price as being of significant value for the community.

The 2008 recession and the closure of the General Motors Assembly Plant, the city's primary employer, sparked a chain reaction of manufacturing and business closures throughout the community.

Price believes the city is in a better place economically now than it was before the recession.

"We want people to recognize Janesville is not this suffering former industrial town," Price said. "... When people come to Janesville, they are quite surprised. A lot of people come in with the perception that we have not recovered."

The city's strategic plan homes in on recruiting and retaining business, largely by maintaining partnerships with Forward Janesville, Rock County 5.0 and other agencies, Price said.

The largest development undertaking will be the cleanup and marketing of the Centennial Industrial Park at the former GM site, Price said.

Freitag in a June meeting to discuss the strategic plan said it is likely the redevelopment in Centennial Industrial Park will be a catalyst for development, especially on the city's south side.

On a smaller scale, the city needs to create and expand industrial park space to attract manufacturing. Price said the city needs at least 80 open acres of land to attract large-scale projects such as the Dollar General distribution center, which opened in 2017.

The city wants to promote development in areas the workforce is well groomed for: medical, distribution, value-added agriculture and fabrication of metal and plastics, Price said.

The city can help businesses by improving infrastructure and giving guidance to companies about permits and approval processes, Price said. For example, the strategic plan lists "assist in the development of the SHINE Medical Technologies site" as an economic task.

Housing will continue to be a priority in the city, especially as new business comes in, Price said.

In 2020, the city will conduct a survey of housing developers who have worked in or have shown interest in working in Janesville to ask them what are the pros and cons to developing in the city, Price said.

The city will use that data to decide if any changes could be made to attract more housing developers.

City staff hope to see developers interested in building multi-family housing downtown, Price said.

Young people are looking for an urban, walkable environment, Price said. Downtown Janesville can offer them that in addition to affordability and other city amenities.

More heads in beds will drive downtown business and spending, Price said.

The city council in June asked to move up to 2020 in the strategic plan a citizen satisfaction survey and work on a dog park in Sheiffer Park.

A survey will gauge what residents want to see happen or improve in Janesville. The city is working on selecting a vendor for the survey, which will dictate timing and cost, Darr said.

The last time the city did a satisfaction survey was 2012, Darr said.

City Finance Director Max Gagin in an email to The Gazette said $5,000 was budgeted in the city council's portion of the 2020 budget for the survey.

Councilors in June considered creating a strategic plan item focusing on getting a grocery store on the city's south side but chose not to.

Freitag said the city reached out to nine grocers after Pick 'n Save closed, asking if they had interest in building a store on the south side. They all declined.

A local grocer told Freitag there are not enough residents on the south side for it to be worthwhile, Freitag said.

Councilor Tom Wolfe said he thinks the city should focus on infrastructure and zoning when it comes to attracting business and that it is not the city's job to go out and find grocers itself.

The market will dictate whether the south side gets a grocery store, Wolfe said.

A grocery store and other south side development could be considered under the ongoing economic goal to attract and retain business, the council decided.