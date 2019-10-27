JANESVILLE

A car with a window covered by cardboard and tape was the lone vehicle in the North Traxler Park parking lot Friday night.

Inside were a husband and wife who have been spending their nights there for about a month.

The man asked not to be identified, saying his situation was embarrassing.

The city has allowed homeless people to sleep in their cars from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. since Aug. 1. The pilot program is scheduled to end Thursday.

City staff is asking the council to extend it through the winter, until March 31.

The council could do that after a public hearing during the council’s meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

“If we didn’t have this park, I don’t know what we would do,” the man said.

The man said he knows three other regulars who have parked there in recent weeks.

“Everybody’s looking for a house. They’re waiting on a voucher from ECHO (the local charity) or a landlord with a move-in date,” he said.

A local committee is seeking solutions to a housing shortage in the city. The parking lot program was seen as a stopgap for those who are forced to live in their vehicles.

Sleeping in vehicles on city streets is illegal, so officials wanted to provide a place where the homeless could sleep, with nearby restrooms and monitoring by police, both remotely by cameras and in person in squad cars.

An officer drove through the lot as the man talked to a Gazette reporter. He said they appear frequently.

The man said he turns on the car to keep warm, or if paying for gasoline is a problem, he and his wife huddle under extra blankets “and hope our breath will warm us up.”

Temperatures are forecast to drop later this week, with lows dropping into the 20s.

An analysis by Maggie Darr, assistant to the city manager, notes the challenges of running the program in the winter.

Winterizing the restrooms at the boat launch to warm the building and keep pipes from freezing would be expensive and could not be done in time, the memo states. Instead, staff suggests a portable toilet in the parking lot with no heat or running water.

Moving the program south to the Traxler Park warming house area was considered, but the cost to move monitoring cameras would be “significant,” and police have more concerns about using the warming house than continuing with the program where it is, according to the memo.

A portable toilet “is still a better option than no overnight parking program at all,” the memo states.

A “treated portable toilet” that would work through the winter would cost $75 a month, a cost that can be absorbed by the parks division, the memo states.

The lot would have to be plowed in the winter, but the time and expense would be “minimal,” the memo says.

Police are concerned about the danger of cold weather, but a parking lot that police check regularly “may be safer than forcing these individuals to find alternative places to park,” the memo states.

The city attorney has said that if someone is injured or dies, the city would not be liable, the memo says.

The man in the parking lot said he has a job, but instead of getting an apartment, he and his wife are biding their time until a house is ready for them in Colorado, in about two weeks.

They have been homeless for about two months, he said, and he didn’t know about the homeless parking lot until a month ago.

“Everywhere else I would park, I would get stopped (by police). Someone would call,” he said.

Police were sympathetic, however, often telling him to stay the night but leave in the morning.

The city memo says police have seen few problems at the parking lot. It lists the following:

Aug. 11: Two of the vehicles parked were registered to sex offenders. Neither offender was on probation/parole at the time. They had no restrictions on where they live.

Sept. 10: A nearby business owner complained to police about suspected drug use and prostitution. Police were unable to substantiate the claims.

Sept. 16: The owner of a vehicle registered in Colorado caused minor damage to two monitoring cameras. Several days later, police found the person and issued a citation for damaging park property.

Ongoing: An owner of a recreational vehicle has camped in the vehicle during the day and night with the intent of using it as a permanent parking space.

“Officers have made contact on several occasions to force the vehicle owner to move, but as of the writing of this memo, the vehicle continues to return to North Traxler.”

The man said the RV is a camper owned by an old lady who has nowhere else to go.

The report also notes the case of a woman with children ages 3 and 17 staying at the lot in August. The woman had a job but had just been evicted. The Homeless Outreach Team referred the family to the House of Mercy, where they’ve been staying since then.

The House of Mercy and other options for the homeless in the area are nearly always full.