JANESVILLE
A new road under Interstate 90/39 will connect two Janesville commercial areas on the northeast side, relieving traffic congestion, the state Department of Transportation announced.
The opening of the Ryan Road extension connects Morse Street on the southwest side of the Interstate to Deerfield Drive, opposite Walmart, on the northeast side.
The extension features traffic-control lights at Deerfield Drive, sidewalks and on-street bicycle lanes.
It was scheduled to open in April but was ready months ahead of time, according to a news release.
The Ryan Road extension will provide an alternate local route during the Highway 26/Milton Avenue construction in 2021, according to the release.
The Highway 26 work, scheduled for April through November, will provide a new diverging-diamond interchange with the Interstate. The project will extend from Morse Street to Kettering Street, said DOT spokesman Steve Theisen.
The new extension also will help in 2022, when work on Highway 14/Humes Road is scheduled between Milton Avenue and Deerfield Drive.
The 2022 project, scheduled from about April to October, will add curb and gutter and multi-use paths, Theisen said.
The release contains a quote from Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag, saying the city is “excited to celebrate” the road opening. “We have a superb partnership with WisDOT and truly appreciate their efforts to improve mobility in and around Janesville as the community prospers and grows in the 21st century,” Freitag is quoted as saying.
Theisen said the city named Ryan Road after a farming family that owned property in the area.
For updates on the I-90/39 widening project, register for email updates at i39-90.wi.gov or follow the project's Facebook page, Facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.