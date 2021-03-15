JANESVILLE
Despite facility shut downs and programming halts, the Janesville recreation division needed more financial assistance in 2020 than the year prior, according to the division’s annual report.
That likely won’t continue into 2021. The division is preparing to restore many of its services this spring and summer that were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Shelley Slapak, recreation director.
In 2020, the city’s recreation division required $659,463 in subsidy from the city’s general fund, that’s $75,162 more than the 2019 subsidy of $584,301, according to the report.
The division overall spent $463,756 less on programming in 2020 than in 2019. That was not enough to make up for the $528,024 drop in revenue from 2019 to 2020, according to the report.
Recreation facilities and programs typically are subsidized because the city does not recoup the cost of most of its programming and services through user fees.
Despite closures, the city continued to have expenses to maintain facilities and pay staff, Slapak said. The city last year hired few seasonal workers to cut costs.
But administrative workers continued to work to provide alternative programming, update policies, train and plan for future services, Slapak said.
The recreation division offered outdoor and socially distanced activities for senior center members and youth throughout the year, Slapak said.
Downtime also allowed for facility maintenance, such as HVAC replacement and painting at the senior center, she said.
The city is planning to bring many of its services back this year, including the city’s pool and other aquatic facilities, she said.
But safety precautions will persist throughout the spring and summer, and staff are still determining what precautions will have to be taken for each program and facility, Slapak said.
The city typically issues its 48-page summer and spring recreation guide in late March but has postponed publishing the guide until late April so staff can adequately communicate what programs will be held and with what restrictions, she said.
The state of COVID-19 is changing quickly as people continue to get vaccinated and facilities begin opening.
Health officials advise people to continue to wear masks, socially distance and avoid crowds to ensure the county does not experience another surge in cases, as it did last Fall.
Many of the programs offered in 2020 were done outdoors, which is something the recreation division plans to continue in 2021, she said.
Programs are still being finalized, but Slapak said current plans will likely emphasize the city’s parks, the downtown town square and new community partnerships.