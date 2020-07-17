JANESVILLE
Canadian Pacific Railway has fewer than 30 days to repair the railroad crossing at the Fischer Creek Trailhead before the city takes further action.
The Janesville City Council on Monday approved a resolution requiring the company to repair the crossing at the Fischer Creek Trailhead connection to the Peace Trail, on the city's west side, within 30 days.
If repairs are not made in 30 days, the city will petition the state Office of the Commissioner of Railroads to order the repairs, according to a city memo.
In an email to The Gazette, Public Works Director Paul Woodard said the crossing is in "very poor" condition and residents have complained to the city about it.
He said city officials reported the crossing's condition to Canadian Pacific last fall, but no repairs were made.
The railway crossing had been incorrectly marked, and it is possible the company did not inspect the correct crossing since the complaint was made, Woodard said.
Canadian Pacific is working on correcting the signs, he said.
Woodard said the city does not know how long the crossing has been in poor condition, but it has deteriorated over time.
The crossing mainly affects people who access the trail from the Fischer Creek Trailhead. Those on bikes should walk their bikes across the crossing until repairs are made, Woodard said.
Canadian Pacific will be responsible for repair costs, according to the memo.
"The City Council has placed a high priority on maintaining streets and shared-use paths within the community, and the Canadian Pacific Railroad should also maintain at-grade crossings," Woodard said in the memo.