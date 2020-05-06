JANESVILLE
The Janesville Police Department has been reaccredited after an independent evaluation, according to a news release.
The Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group announced the accreditation this week after a review of the department’s compliance with 208 professional standards, conducted in March. The accreditation is effective for three years.
"The accreditation process affirms to the community that the police department is performing to a set of standards that are respected by the policing profession,” Police Chief Dave Moore said in the release. “In a rapidly changing environment, accreditation keeps policy and procedure current and assures that the police department constantly follows the written guidelines."
The department was first accredited in 2000. This is its sixth reaccreditation.