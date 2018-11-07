JANESVILLE
A Janesville police officer resigned this week as Police Chief Dave Moore was preparing to terminate him for failing to show up for work, Moore said.
Jose D. Torres also was cited for first-offense intoxicated driving Monday, Moore said.
The citation would have led to the termination, but the process related to the work-rule violation already was in motion, Moore said.
Moore said Torres was driving with his 9-year-old son in the vehicle when he crashed into a pole at Crosby Avenue and Afton Road.
Officers were called to the crash at 8:50 a.m. Monday and turned the investigation over to the State Patrol, Moore said.
No one was injured, and Torres blew a 0.16 blood-alcohol reading, twice the legal limit for driving, Moore said.
Torres was hired Jan. 3. Officers go through an 18-month probationary period.
On Oct. 29, Moore said, he placed Torres on administrative leave and had him give up his badge, firearm and police privileges pending an internal investigation into the work-rule violation.
Torres had failed to show up for work and had no good reason, Moore said.
Moore met with Torres on Wednesday and told him he was considering terminating his employment for not completing his probationary period successfully.
Moore said he showed Torres the results of the investigation and gave Torres an opportunity to present any other information for Moore to consider, Moore said.
Moore told Torres to return on Friday, but shortly after Wednesday’s meeting, Torres tendered his resignation to Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan, Moore said.
