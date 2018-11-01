JANESVILLE
The city plans to spend $8.8 million next year to resurface or reconstruct more than 12 miles of streets and replace a downtown bridge.
The planned 12 miles is the amount the city council began funding several years ago after previously providing money for only 5 or 6 miles. Janesville is responsible for maintaining about 330 miles of streets, Engineering Director Mike Payne said.
Rock County or the state maintain an additional 18 miles of roads within the city limits.
The streets slated for improvements would receive either a mill and overlay—which replaces the top half of pavement—or a full reconstruction of the pavement and its gravel base. Some curb and gutters could be replaced too, Payne said.
All the streets also would receive underground utility upgrades.
The 2019 projects are estimated to cost about $3.3 million.
The city plans to spend an additional $4.1 million on reconstructing Ruger Avenue between Wright Road and Highway 14 and $1.4 million on the Milwaukee Street bridge replacement downtown, according to the proposed 2019 city budget.
The list of streets will not be final until the city council awards contracts for the work, which likely will happen in January. Repairs would begin in April, work would go into October, Payne said.
Payne said fixing 12 miles annually still isn’t enough to keep all streets in good condition before they need to be fixed again.
“If we’ve got 330 miles of streets to repair or maintain locally, and we expect to get 25 years of a street. If we do 12 miles a year for 25 years, that’s only 300 miles of street. We’re still 30 miles short,” Payne said. “But there’s a lot of needs in the community, and the council has got to balance the budget. You can’t always do everything you want to do.”
Janesville struggles to fund more road repairs because state shared revenues are mostly stagnant, he said.
Here is a preliminary list of streets scheduled for repairs next year. The list could change if the council decides not to fund the full program or something unexpected happens, such as a significant water main break.
- Alden Road from Black Bridge Road to Tripoli Road
- Alden Road from Newman Street to its southern end
- Anthony Avenue between Jackson Street and Adel Street
- Applewood Lane between Waveland Road and Bond Place
- Arch Street between Joliet Street and State Street
- Badger Street between Matheson Street and Mount Zion Avenue
- Barberry Drive from Plainfield Avenue to its western end
- Blayden Drive between Park View Drive and Nantucket Drive
- Bristol Drive between Wuthering Hills Drive and Nantucket Drive
- Brusnwick Lane between Princeton Road and Margate Drive
- Chatham Street from Kellogg Avenue to Evergreen Drive
- Claremont Drive between Black Bridge Road and Lucerne Drive
- Conde Street from Jackson Street to its eastern end
- Doubletree Drive between La Mancha Drive and Randolph Road
- Edison Avenue between Coolidge Street and Pierce Street
- Elizabeth Street between Crosby Avenue and Oakhill Avenue
- Excalibur Drive between Randolph Road and Curry Lane
- Grant Avenue between Kellogg Avenue and Conde Street
- All of Greendale Court
- Greendale Drive between Ruger Avenue and Woodhall Drive
- Greenwood Drive between Morningside Drive and Wright Road
- All of Harvard Court
- Harvard Drive from Willard Avenue to its western end
- Holiday Drive between Milton Avenue and Clover Lane
- King Street between Willard Avenue and Grant Avenue
- La Mancha Drive from Wright Road to its eastern end
- Laurel Avenue between Waveland Road and Arbor Hill Drive
- Liberty Lane between Lexington Drive and Pontiac Drive
- Longwood Drive/Alexandria Place between Westwood Drive and Sunset Drive
- Main Street between Palmer Drive and Delavan Drive
- Marion Avenue between Burbank Avenue and Kellogg Avenue
- Matheson Street between Milton Avenue and Ringold Street
- Meadowlark Drive between La Mancha Drive and Randolph Road
- Milwaukee Street bridge replacement
- All of Mineral Point Court
- Mitchell Street between Monterey Lane and Oakhill Avenue
- Monterey Lane between Mitchell Street and State Street
- Nantucket Drive (heading north) between Bristol Drive and Summerhill Drive
- Nantucket Drive (heading south) between Bristol Drive and Alpine Drive
- Newman Street between Woodman Road and Milton Avenue
- Payton Place from Sylvester Street to its northern end
- Pearl Street between Burbank Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue
- Pershing Place from Sylvester Street to its northern end
- Rosewood Drive between Bond Place and Alexandria Place
- Roxbury Road from Harmony Drive to Claremont Drive
- Ruger Avenue between Wright Road and Highway 14
- Shannon Drive between Milwaukee Street and Randolph Road
- Somerset Drive from Dover Court to Greendale Drive
- South Wyck Drive between Wuthering Hills Drive and Lyndhurst Drive
- State Street between Oakhill Avenue and Center Avenue
- Sumac Drive between Black Bridge Road and Roxbury Road
- Sumac Drive from Lucerne Drive to end of Sumac Court
- Sylvester Street from Garden Drive to its eastern end
- Valencia Drive between Wuthering Hills Drive and Bordeaux Drive
- Walker Street between Prairie Avenue and Milton Avenue
- Waveland Road between Court Street and Mineral Point Avenue
- Westwood Drive between Waveland Road and Sunset Drive
- Williams Street between Walker Street and Memorial Drive
- Wilson Avenue between Center Avenue and Cherry Street
- Windsor Lane from Stafford Road to its eastern end
- Woodcrest Drive between Milton Avenue and Woodcrest Drive
- Woodman Road from Mount Zion Avenue halfway to Newman Street
