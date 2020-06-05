JANESVILLE
The city of Janesville expects to save about $40,000 a year by making its own salt brine to keep roads navigable in winter, the public works operations director says.
Operations Director John Whitcomb has advocated for city-made salt brine for years. He predicts the move will save thousands of dollars in additional salt purchases and the transportation of brine.
First, however, the city needs to build a place to mix up the brine.
The city council Tuesday awarded a $349,454 bid to KSW Construction in Verona to build a 400-square-foot salt brine manufacturing building at the City Services Center and a gate house building at the entrance to the city compost site.
The contract for the two projects was estimated at $287,000. Whitcomb said a consultant predicted that combining the bids would offer cost savings, but that did not pan out.
Whitcomb said he has spent much of his 20-year career changing attitudes on how roads should be treated in winter. His take: More salt does not always make road conditions better.
The city applies salt brine—a solution of salt and water—on roads before a snow or ice storm to prevent ice from forming. The mixture hastens melting and prevents the city from having to apply more hard salt later, Whitcomb said.
The most effective salt brine is 23.3% salt. Less salt means the brine won't work, and more salt might cause the brine to refreeze, Whitcomb said.
Depending on pavement temperature, city workers will combine salt brine with an organic melting product for better pre-treatment.
Contrary to popular belief, Geomelt is gentler on cars than other ice-melt products, Whitcomb said.
The new manufacturing facility will offer a better system for combining salt brine, Geomelt and calcium chloride when needed.
The city currently can't mix calcium chloride with the other products. If it could, the city could use less calcium chloride, which is corrosive to vehicles and harmful to the environment, Whitcomb said.
No additional staff will be needed to run the salt brine facility, he said. The system is simple to operate and can be done on site or remotely by supervisors.
Plow drivers will see few changes, Whitcomb said.
The total cost for the salt brine and landfill building projects is $672,000, according to a city memo. That includes equipment, utility extensions, engineering and consulting, among other things.
Council member Doug Marklein said he initially opposed the project because the economy has taken a hit from the pandemic and the city should do what it can to save taxpayer dollars.
But the savings estimates—which Whitcomb considers conservative—over the facility's expected 15- to 20-year lifespan will offset building costs, Marklein said. That persuaded him to support it.
Money for the salt brine facility will be added to the city's upcoming debt issue.