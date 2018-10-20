JANESVILLE
Pending approval of next year’s budget, Janesville will be getting another police officer and information technology employee in 2019.
The city received more transportation aid and had fewer expenses than anticipated. It also earned savings after some long-tenured employees retired and were replaced by new hires with lower salaries, freeing up room for new positions, Finance Director Max Gagin said.
Police Chief Dave Moore said the department received some state revenue in 2017 to hire three additional police officers. Because of budgetary concerns at the time, he decided to hire two and devote the remaining money to overtime wages, he said.
The 2017 manhunt for Joseph Jakubowski racked up a $43,000 overtime bill alone.
Moore is not expecting as many officers in training this year, which should stabilize staffing levels and minimize overtime. Because of that, he decided to take $72,000 out of the overtime fund and use it to hire another officer.
Adding another person is crucial for a short-staffed department.
“We are woefully behind our peer cities for starters. If I were to staff to our peer city average, we’d be adding 13 officers today,” Moore said. “We’re a very lean police department. We struggle to answer our nonemergency calls for service in a prompt manner.”
The police department will also benefit from the new IT person, who is being hired to work specifically with public safety tech issues.
The position originally was cut in 2006 due to budget restraints. The department has been trying to get it back ever since, IT Manager Gordy LaChance said.
For the past few years, many city departments have considered filling the vacancy to be a top staffing priority, he said.
The new hire will give the IT department a full-time staff of five people, plus two part-time employees. LaChance expects it could reduce the service request backlog by 30 percent.
The new person also would help the department be more proactive in addressing error logs before they degenerate into bigger problems, he said.
The city also plans to hire a human resources intern.
Preliminary budget numbers show the police officer would earn $72,000 after reallocating the overtime money. The IT worker would earn about $70,000, and the human resources intern would make about $17,000.
