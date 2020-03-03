JANESVILLE

A new subdivision will be built on the city’s north side in the coming years despite concerns from some neighbors.

The plan commission approved a conditional-use permit for Briar Crest Meadows on Monday at one of its most well-attended meetings in recent months.

The permit was approved by a 6-1 vote. Doug Marklein cast the nay vote.

Zach Knudson of Next Generation Construction plans to build 28 new homes—including nine duplexes—on a 10.3-acre lot south of Rotamer Road between Walmart and the Briar Crest Estates neighborhood.

Dozens of residents showed up to the meeting to voice concerns.

Nina Wilson, who lives in the nearby Fox Hills neighborhood, said she has spoken to many neighbors who have the same two primary concerns: traffic and the project’s effect on property values.

The new subdivision will have just one way in and out via a new road to be named Tanglewood Place. That road will run perpendicular to Rotamer Road, according to the conditional-use permit application.

Adding new homes will add more congestion to Rotamer Road and nearby busy intersections, Wilson and others said.

A traffic study done in 2017, when another developer wanted to build an apartment complex in the same place, found traffic patterns would’ve accommodated that proposal. That development would have involved many more cars, Planning Director Duane Cherek said.

The city does not intend to do another study, Cherek said.

Knudson said the shape of the lot and specifications for the project do not allow for another road to be built.

Commission Chair Kathy Voskuil said she lives in Briar Crest Estates and is not concerned about traffic.

Neighbors also were concerned about how the duplexes will be maintained and whether they would affect their property values, Wilson said.

Knudson intends to sell the duplexes in the $230,000 range to empty-nest adults looking to downsize, he said.

The duplexes will be ranch style with zero-step entries, Knudson said.

The nine duplexes will line up along the west side of Tanglewood Place, adjacent to Sam’s Club and Walmart.

Knudson’s initial plans called for 13 duplexes, but he said he thought cutting down to nine duplexes was a good compromise.

Kim Sorge lives in Briar Crest Estates and bought her “dream home” a year ago, she said.

She recently learned a TransCanada gas pipeline runs along an easement behind her home and said she now fears for her family’s safety.

Sorge is concerned about digging around the pipeline and building homes near it, which she thinks will put more people in danger.

Cherek said similar pipelines exist all over the city and are heavily regulated.

TransCanada will oversee the project and make sure workers act within all regulations, Cherek said.

Marklein voted against the conditional-use permit because he feared the front-entry garage designs on the duplexes would create what he called “North Wright Road syndrome,” meaning the street would be lined with monotonous houses where all that could be seen from the front are garage doors.

City staff included a condition in the conditional-use permit that duplex designs must be reviewed by city staff to ensure architectural variety.

Marklein wanted to table the plan commission’s action to give Knudson more time to come up with additional designs.

Knudson said space restrictions on the land made it difficult to change designs.

Commission member Richard Gruber applauded the project and said he has been impressed by other work Knudson has done in Janesville.

Mary Wallisch was the only resident to voice support for the project.

Knudson said he hopes to start construction as soon as possible and that it would likely be complete in the next three to four years. He said the timeline will depend heavily on the housing market.