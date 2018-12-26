JANESVILLE
It’s that time of year again when families take note of the ones they love dearest.
No, we aren’t talking about the holidays.
We’re talking about pet registration season.
Janesville families can now register their furry friends—both dogs and cats—for 2019 as required by city ordinance. Registration costs $15 for animals that have been spayed or neutered and $25 for animals that have not.
The deadline to register pets for next year is March 31, and the city charges a late fee of $30. Keeping an unlicensed pet can result in a fine of $263, according to a city news release.
Getting a pet in, say, June does not mean someone would have to pay a late fee as long as they register their new animal within 30 days, Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek said.
Licensing ensures pets have been vaccinated for rabies. State statutes require dogs to be registered, and Janesville, like many other communities, takes it one step further by requiring cat registration, he said.
“We include cats, which is pretty common in cities,” Godek said. “It’s simply because those are animals around humans and could be exposed to rabies if they were to get out and roam free.”
In 2018, Janesville collected $75,000 in dog registration fees and $17,000 for cat fees. The city keeps all the cat money, but it must allocate some of the revenue from dog licenses to Rock County, he said.
Janesville is also offering permits for Paw Print Park, the dog park located within Prairie Knoll Park on the city’s far south side. The permits cost $15 for the first dog ($10 for owners 60 and older) and $5 for each additional dog.
The dog park permits are necessary only for those who plan on taking their dogs there.
Pet owners can print off a copy of their pets' licenses and mail them in or submit the proper paperwork in person at City Hall. In addition to the application form, pet owners must include a rabies vaccination certificate. Those looking for the spayed and neutered discount must also submit proof from a veterinarian, Godek said.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse