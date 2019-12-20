JANESVILLE

Chad Pearson of the Janesville Police Department has been promoted from sergeant to lieutenant, the department announced Friday.

Pearson has been with the department for 21 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree from UW-Whitewater and is a graduate of the Wisconsin Command College. He will attend the FBI National Academy in 2020.

The promotion comes in the wake of the retirement of Lt. Tim Hiers, a 30-year veteran of the department, on Nov. 30.

Pearson will be honored in a promotion ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the department, 100 N. Jackson St.