JANESVILLE

It’s not spring in Wisconsin if you don’t see drivers gently swerving to avoid debilitating potholes or hear the loud, teeth-gritting CLUNK from those unable to evade them.

This past winter produced a “bumper crop” of potholes for the 2019 repair season, city Operations Director John Whitcomb said.

Record-setting low temperatures in January certainly didn’t help. Neither did multiple cycles of freezing rain that thawed and froze again, he said.

Potholes form when moisture seeps into a crack in the pavement. When the water freezes, it causes the pavement to expand. The swelling decreases when the water thaws, but this can leave a gap between the surface pavement and its underground base.

Drivers repeatedly traveling over this uneven surface eventually wears out the pavement and causes a pothole.

Janesville has two methods of filling potholes.

One is a traditional “throw and go” shovel crew, which fills the hole with hot asphalt, Whitcomb said.

Crews are still using a “cold asphalt” mixture for winter because asphalt plants have not opened yet for construction season. This mixture is still heated before being applied, but it’s less durable and is a temporary solution. Crews often have to redo these patches throughout winter, he said.

Asphalt plants will open soon, giving city crews access to hot asphalt.

The other method is a spray patcher, which disperses a mixture of emulsion and stone into the hole. It’s a one-person operation controlled by a joystick inside the vehicle cab, he said.

The spray patcher produces a higher quality, more durable patch than hot asphalt. It is often used on concrete streets.

How long these patches last depends on traffic volume and the strength of the surrounding pavement. Their lifespans vary, but they can sometimes last for several years, Whitcomb said.

To help the city repair as many potholes as possible, residents can provide the location and other details in an online reporting form on the city’s website. Janesville has used the system for years, he said.

“We got to know about them to fix them, right? We’re seeking that kind of input all the time,” Whitcomb said. “And not just on potholes—any infrastructure issues. If something’s not working right or is broken, we need to know about it to address the issue.”

The city eventually will repair all potholes that are reported, but it prioritizes main streets and severe potholes.

The timeline for fixing them?

“As soon as possible,” Whitcomb said.

He stressed patience because the city has limited equipment and manpower. He acknowledged potholes are a high priority this time of year.

The department is considering adding another piece of pothole equipment in 2020 if it can squeeze out funds, Whitcomb said.