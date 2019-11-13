JANESVILLE

Members of the city’s parks and recreation advisory committee had mixed feelings on whether to give a positive recommendation to the city council on a proposed small homes project.

Four members voted in favor of a positive recommendation, two voted against and three members abstained.

Harold Combs, Andrew Paull, Kristin Mickelson and Amber Lee Becher voted in favor. Patricia Thornton and Wendy Weiss voted against. Chairwoman Katie Udell, Ann Hyzer and Brad Reents abstained, citing uncertainty about the project.

Community Action, a local nonprofit group, wants to build three 600-square-foot homes to use as transitional living for homeless families.

The city has offered a third of the land at River Valley Park, 2300 Kellogg Ave., for the project. The homes would be owned and managed by Community Action through its Rapid Rehousing program, the group’s planning and development director Marc Perry said.

Those living in the homes would receive up to 24 months of case management services and an optional six additional months of services after moving out, Perry said.

Residents would have the option to enter a lease agreement with Community Action to stay in the small home after going through the program, Perry said.

The program would be funded through federal Community Development Block Grants and HOME Investment Partnership funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Federal guidelines outline who may live in the homes and how the program should be managed. The program could accept individuals or couples to live in the homes, but Community Action wants to focus on helping families, Perry said.

The city chose the location for the following reasons:

It is the appropriate size to accommodate the homes.

There is no money available to buy new land.

Small homes fit characteristics of the neighborhood.

The homes would be near a bus line and the Rock County Job Center.

The land has no deed restrictions for how it must be used.

Proximity to the park would benefit families in the homes.

If approved, the small homes would be built in the northernmost part of the park facing Osborne Avenue, city housing services director Kelly Bedessem said.

That would leave a majority of the park, including the playground, intact. A Community Action office building was on the site before it was demolished in 2009, and the land became part of the park, Bedessem said.

The committee was tasked with looking specifically at how the project would affect the park space, not at how the project would be managed, Udell said.

Udell was concerned the project could set a precedent for the city to give or sell park space for private development, she said.

Parks Director Cullen Slapak said deed restrictions at most city parks would make it nearly impossible for the city to do so.

Committee member Combs said the park is lightly used, so building on part of it should not be an issue.

Some committee members thought it would be OK to turn over the land to Community Action because the parcel in question has been park space only since 2009.

Those voting against a favorable recommendation thought the city should find a site that is not a park.

Community Action’s proposal will go to the plan commission for consideration and, eventually, to the city council, which will evaluate the proposal comprehensively.