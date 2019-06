JANESVILLE

Portions of Janesville’s South Main Street public parking lot will be closed to the public starting Wednesday and running through Thursday, June 20, the city announced.

The lot at 27 S. Main St. is closing because a painting contractor is completing work for a mural on the exterior wall of the building at 29 S. Main St.

For more information about the work, contact Val Eagan at 608-756-0300.