JANESVILLE
City officials are again mediating a dispute between the owners of Hammy's Roadside Bar and neighbors who say the south-side bar's outdoor music is too loud.
The city council and city's Alcohol License Advisory Committee have discussed the music issue at least a dozen times since 2016.
The committee and council held a joint meeting Tuesday to talk about complaints. Officials were split on whether Hammy's should be allowed to continue hosting outdoor music at the bar, 2131 Center Ave., after a slew of complaints sparked by a May 30 incident.
Two motions failed on 2-2 votes: one recommending that Hammy's continue offering outdoor music and one recommending a prohibition on outdoor music.
Committee members Kevin Riley and Julie Strunz supported keeping outdoor music as is. Members Mark Bumpus and Paul Williams wanted to eliminate it.
Committee members Charles Hayes and Justin Henry were absent.
City council members chose not to take action during the meeting but to discuss the issue at the next council meeting, when members Paul Benson and Doug Marklein could be present.
Hammy's offered outdoor music for the first time this year May 30, and neighbors on Dupont Drive were upset about the volume.
The bar and the Dupont Drive neighborhood are separated by a city-owned green belt.
Jeff Kedrowski, who lives on Dupont Drive, said he reached out to Hammy's owner, Suzanne Hamilton, and a bar manager to complain about the noise that night.
When he did not get a response, Kedrowski said he called council member Williams, who came to Kedrowski's home and called police after hearing how loud the music was.
Police did not issue a citation.
Police have been called to Hammy's for noise complaints 20 times since 2016 and have never issued citations, according to a city memo.
Hamilton said she went to the bar that night and told the band to turn the music down. She said she later reached out to Kedrowski to apologize.
Neighbors and city officials met with Hamilton last July to discuss terms for outside music.
The group agreed to allow Hammy's to host outdoor music every other weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Hammy's has not violated those restrictions, and the city did not receive any complaints last summer, officials said.
Council President Sue Conley said she wondered what had changed between then and now. She asked Hamilton to assure neighbors that it would not happen again.
Bryan Whitehead, an attorney representing Hammy's, said the band playing May 30 was new, and staff was still getting up to speed after returning to work after months of closure.
Hammy's has hosted outdoor music twice since May 30 and did not receive complaints, Hamilton said.
Sixteen people submitted comments to be read during the public hearing. Most were from neighbors asking to eliminate outdoor music because they thought Hamilton was not trying hard enough to address their concerns. A handful of comments supported Hammy's.
Kedrowski said a young man planning to buy a home in the neighborhood told neighbors, after hearing the music May 30, that he would not have bought the house if he had known about the noise from the bar.
Loud music, Kedrowski said, will drive people away from the neighborhood and lower property values.
Hamilton said Tuesday she is trying to do the best she can.
Officials had a lengthy discussion about placing a decibel limit on Hammy's as part of its liquor license.
Janesville Deputy Chief John Olsen said the police department does not have the equipment to measure decibels and would have to train officers to do it.
Other questions included where decibels would be measured and how loud was too loud.
Hamilton said she has monitoring equipment and could do more decibel measurement on her own in the future.