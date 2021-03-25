JANESVILLE
Janesville officials hope to dissuade the federal government from demoting the city from “metropolitan” to “micropolitan” status, fearing that it would negatively affect federal funding and economic development.
A committee reporting to the federal Office of Management and Budget has proposed increasing the minimum population threshold to be considered a metropolitan statistical area from 50,000 to 100,000 people.
Janesville has been considered the core city in the Janesville-Beloit metropolitan area, which spans across Rock County, for 40 years, said Duane Cherek, city planning director.
A metropolitan area must have at least one urban center with a population of 50,000 or more to reach metropolitan status. Janesville would need to grow by 56% to reach the 100,000 benchmark under the proposed changes.
If the threshold changes, Janesville would be considered a micropolitan area, a designation currently reserved for areas that have an urban center with a population of 10,000 to 50,000 people.
The change goes beyond semantics, Janesville officials said. It could affect how the city receives federal funding and could take Janesville out of the running for businesses looking for a home.
“You really fall off the radar if you are not a metropolitan,” said Gale Price, Janesville’s economic development director.
Micropolitans don’t get looks from businesses as frequently as metropolitans do because there is less readily available data for micropolitans, and some companies assume such areas don’t have adequate workforces, Price said.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics conducts thorough analyses of demographic, workforce and economic statistics for metropolitan areas but not for micropolitan areas, Price said.
Price uses such data almost every day, especially when working with businesses who are considering moving to Janesville, he said.
When Generac was considering moving into the former John Deere plant on Beloit Avenue, one of the first questions representatives asked the city was where Janesville pulls its workforce from, and the city had an answer right away based on the federal data, Price said.
The city does not have the data or manpower available to conduct such detailed analyses in-house, he said.
Price said the change in status would affect the entire county by taking it off the national radar.
City officials are not yet sure whether the change would affect programs that currently receive federal funding, Cherek said.
Janesville receives community development block grants from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, which are used to fund rent assistance programs, neighborhood revitalization, home ownership programs, affordable housing developments, transit programs and other services that help the most vulnerable populations, Cherek said.
Community development block grants are often determined using metropolitan area data. Cherek said it is unclear to city officials if the downgrade to micropolitan would mean a reduction—or even elimination—of funding.
Janesville officials have submitted a letter to the Office of Management and Budget stating their opposition to the proposed change.
Four other Wisconsin communities—Wausau, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan—also would be affected.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, and Rep. Bryan Steil, a Republican, have joined bipartisan opposition to the proposed change.