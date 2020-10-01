JANESVILLE
City officials have proposed a compromise they think will accommodate both bicyclists and pet owners who frequent Palmer Park.
The city council Wednesday unanimously approved an ordinance prohibiting bicyclists from riding in the pet exercise and training area in the park.
The council approved the ordinance after Parks Director Cullen Slapak said he has worked with members of the Janesville Velo Club to plan for a designated bike area in the park south of Palmer Drive.
The pet exercise area is north of Palmer Drive and east of Mohawk Road. A path would run along the west edge of the bike area to allow people to walk their dogs to the pet area, Slapak said.
The decision came after months of complaints from pet owners about people off-road biking through the area of the park designated for pets.
The pet exercise and training area is one of three areas in the city where dogs are allowed to run off-leash. Pet owners have argued the area should not be disrupted by bike riders who might be unaware of dogs running through the area.
Parks staff met with members of the Janesville Youth Mountain Bike Club and the Velo Club, many of whom use the park for biking, to discuss creating a new bike area and potentially small subsection for BMX riding.
Club members and parks staff agree the area would be a good compromise. The Velo Club and staff will work together to pursue a grant and other funding opportunities to improve off-road bike trails, Slapak said.
New signs will be placed around the park to inform users of the changes, he said.
Council member Sue Johnson she was pleased with the compromise and happy that dog owners could now use the park without worrying.