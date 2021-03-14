JANESVILLE
Janesville officials are asking state representatives to seriously consider upholding a proposal from Gov. Evers to allow local sales tax increases to benefit municipalities.
Two state officials, Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, and Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, had different opinions on the proposed sales tax increases during a legislative roundtable held Friday afternoon.
Janesville officials have for years called on the state to allow municipalities more local control in generating revenue.
The state shared revenue formula allots less funding per capita for Janesville than any of its 14 peer cities, and many state and local officials agree Janesville is a "loser" when compared to other cities in regards to shared revenue.
Dave Godek, interim finance director, said limited options to generate revenue have tied the city's hands. The cost to do business outpaces what the state allows the city to collect from taxpayers because of state-imposed levy limits.
Evers in his budget proposal aims to allow municipalities the option to increase sales tax by 0.5% if approved by voters via a referendum.
Estimates show the city could collect an additional $10 million annually with the sales tax increased, Godek said.
A sales tax increase would spread the responsibility of paying for infrastructure and services to non-residents who benefit from the city's roads, first responders and other services, Godek said.
The increase would be small enough that it shouldn't deter shoppers from visiting Janesville, said Christine Rebout, executive director of the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Ringhand, who was an Evansville City Council member prior to being elected to the state Legislature, said she understands the frustration of local governments having little control over their revenue.
Ringhand supports the half-percent sales tax increase option, adding that as an Evansville resident she herself benefits from Janesville's infrastructure because she often shops in the city.
Loudenbeck said she was sympathetic to local government concerns but defended the state-imposed restrictions, saying they were intended not to harm municipalities, but to keep property taxes low for residents.
A sales tax increase would likely need to be contrasted with decreases somewhere else, such as lower income taxes, Loudenbeck said.
Loudenbeck said an increased sales tax option would have to be a push and pull situation.
City Manager Mark Freitag encourages state leaders to not "box in" municipalities and to allow municipalities to decide what is best for them when generating revenue.
Rep. Sue Conley, D-Janesville, just started her first term in state office. She said she is working on identifying other municipalities who share similar struggles to Janesville so she can work with their representatives on ways to address shared revenue shortfalls.