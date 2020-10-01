JANESVILLE
As the census comes to a close, Janesville and the rest of Wisconsin appear to be in good shape.
As of Tuesday, 99.7% of the state’s households had been counted, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated.
Percentages for state counties and municipalities have not yet been calculated, said Jeanine Beasley, spokeswoman for the bureau’s Chicago region.
The bureau does list the percentage of residents who self-reported themselves, and Janesville was at 79.4% as of Tuesday.
The bureau sends census takers to homes of those who did not self-report, so the overall percentage of people counted will be higher.
Janesville’s self-reporting statistic, combined with the state’s overall rate, indicates Janesville is in very good shape, said Dave Godek, the city clerk-treasurer who follows the numbers.
Godek said because of the high rate, he did not anticipate the city would lose out on government funding.
In 2010 at this time, Janesville had a self-reporting rate of 75%, so Godek said this year’s 79.4% makes him proud.
“That means that as a community we really stepped up and improved, and the message got out of how important the census is to the community, and people took that to heart,” Godek said.
The U.S. Commerce Department has said it will end self-reporting and field operations Monday.
A federal appeals court has ordered that the census continue through Oct. 31, however.
When asked if field operations would continue past Monday, Beasley could only point to the department’s statement about ending field operations Oct. 5. She noted the question of extending the census is still in the courts.
The self-response rates as of Tuesday showed Rock County at 77% and Walworth County at 63.9%.
The self-response rates in some local municipalities included these percentages: Beloit, 69.9; town of Beloit, 80.6; Clinton, 76.2; village of Darien, 74.7; Delavan, 74.6; Edgerton, 81.6; Elkhorn, 78.3; Evansville, 82.3; Fontana, 30.5; Footville, 68.9; Janesville, 79.4; Lake Geneva, 62.9; Milton, 82.5; Orfordville, 78; Sharon, 73.5; Walworth, 76; Whitewater, 59.8; and Williams Bay, 46.3.
Godek said Census officials have been in touch with his office throughout their operations, asking, for example, if a particular apartment building is occupied or abandoned, and where homeless people might be found.
Demographic data, such as the area’s racial and ethnic makeup, likely won’t be available until sometime next year, Godek said.