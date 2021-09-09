Off-road recreational vehicles could soon be riding public roads at Janesville’s doorstep.
After a meeting this week, the town of Rock board is approaching a decision about allowing ATVs and UTVs on its roads, board chairman Mark Gunn said.
The board is still investigating the costs, including the road signs the state requires before the vehicles are allowed on the roads. The board is also evaluating all relevant laws and rules for ATVs that require enforcement.
“Remember, we are an urban town, bordering Janesville, so we need to be cognizant of the rules,” Gunn said.
Representatives of the sheriff’s office and county Public Works Department were at the meeting, and the town will work with public works going forward, Gunn said.
Don Bomkamp, chairman of the board for the neighboring town of Plymouth, attended the meeting and offered advice, Gunn said.
Plymouth has already approved ATVs and UTVs on its roads, as have the adjoining villages of Orfordville and Footville.
Gunn said that if all issues are resolved, the board could decide at its October meeting to allow off-road vehicles to share roads with cars, trucks and agricultural equipment.
Towns can allow the ATV traffic only on its own roads, not on county roads or state highways.
