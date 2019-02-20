190220_CHIEF01
Janesville Fire Chief finalist Ernest Rhodes, center left, and John Clark, center right, speak with guests during a meet-and-greet reception at City Hall on Tuesday for the four finalist competing for the position.

 Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

Ernest G. Rhodes III, a former fire chief in Missouri, has been named chief of the Janesville Fire Department from a slate of four finalists.

The Janesville Police and Fire Commission chose Rhodes on Wednesday night following two days of closed-session interviews and deliberations. Rhodes replaces former Chief Randy Banker, who retired last month. 

Rhodes was the fire chief of West County EMS and Fire Protection District in Missouri for five years until 2017. He left to take a job as the state director of the Missouri Emergency Management Agency. He has also worked on various Federal Emergency Management Agency teams since 2000.

DuWayne Severson, chairman of the commission, lauded Rhodes’ experience Wednesday night, saying he will "do extremely well here." 

"He's an exceptional candidate with a broad range of fire experience that will benefit the city of Janesville," Severson said.

The other finalists for the position were: 

  • John C. Clark, fire chief, Baker City, Oregon.
  • Jim Ponkauskas, interim Janesville fire chief
  • James P. Zarek, deputy fire chief, DeKalb, Illinois.

This story will be updated. 

