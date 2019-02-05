One of the three World War II veterans President Donald Trump recognized during his State of the Union address Tuesday night was from Janesville.

Pat Feirn of Janesville confirmed that her second cousin, Joe Reilly, was at the speech, sitting behind the first lady Melania Trump.

Feirn said Reilly was born in Leyden, just west of Janesville. He lived in Janesville for many years and now lives in San Diego.

Reilly was a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division who parachuted into Normandy on D-Day in 1944. He will be 98 in May.