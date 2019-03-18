JANESVILLE

Grants from the state Department of Natural Resources are paying for nearly 75 percent of the Monterey Dam removal and shoreline restoration project.

The city announced earlier this month it had received another DNR grant, this one totaling more than $373,000. It joins previous grants of $400,000 and about $146,000 to bring total grant money to almost $920,000.

Drax Inc. of Madison is handling the $1.27 million project. That figure includes both dam removal and shoreline restoration work, city stormwater engineer Tim Whittaker said.

Drax demolished the Monterey Dam last summer. Its removal ended a lengthy fight by a vociferous opposition group to save the structure, which needed extensive repairs.

Work has continued at the site ever since, though elevated Rock River levels in late summer delayed progress by several weeks. The water was too high to get much accomplished, Whittaker said.

Still, the project remains on schedule for an October 2019 completion date. Crews were able to finish much of the work downstream of the Monterey Rock, close to where the dam once stood, throughout winter, he said.

Whittaker called this area the “park and wetlands” portion. It will include wetlands and wooded habitats, as well as a kayak launch and four waterfront staircases for fishing.

That area felt little impact from melting snow that has recently caused flooding along parts of the river. It will be finished soon depending on weather, Whittaker said.

Drax crews then will head upstream near the Monterey Bay.

The bay will feature a stormwater pond, natural grasses along the shoreline, and additional kayak and fishing access points, Whittaker said.

The most recent $373,000 grant helps cover aspects of the project unrelated to dam removal. Its purpose overlaps with the $146,000 grant, while the $400,000 allocation focused specifically on the dam’s demolition, he said.

City officials hadn’t expected to receive the additional grant, although they were hopeful the DNR would award them the extra money, he said.

The grants do not expedite the completion timeline. The project has gone mostly according to plan, and the only major challenge so far was flooding and high water from last summer, Whittaker said.