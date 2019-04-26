JANESVILLE

The city of Janesville has received an award from the Rock River Coalition for its ongoing redevelopment of the Monterey Dam shoreline.

The Protector Award is given twice a year to organizations and people dedicated to restoring the Rock River to a more natural state. It supports dam removal because it restores the river's natural flow, according to a news release.

Last summer, the city removed the Monterey Dam despite vigorous opposition from a dam preservationist group. The city is now restoring the shoreline to a mix of wooded and wetland habitats and adding kayak launches and fishing piers.

The city has received grants totaling almost $920,000 from the state Department of Natural Resources to support the project. Work is expected to finish this fall.