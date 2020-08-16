JANESVILLE
City officials are seeking public input on a potential conversion project that would reduce the lanes on East Racine Street from four to three between Randall Avenue and Forest Park Boulevard.
Residents can submit feedback through Aug. 28 via an interactive online feature where they can add comments on a map of the street, said Ahna Bizjak, city senior engineer.
City staff typically hold public forums to gather feedback but chose not to because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bizjak said.
The conversion likely would coincide with another project to add traffic lights and other safety improvements at the Racine Street and Randall Avenue intersection.
The intersection project will be mostly funded through a federal grant from the Highway Safety Improvement Program.
Current and projected traffic data on East Racine Street from Randall Avenue to Forest Park Boulevard indicates the four-lane undivided road has more traffic capacity than needed, Bizjak said.
Reducing the road to three lanes with a center two-way left turn lane would improve safety by reducing crashes and speeding and making it easier for pedestrians to cross, Bizjak said.
Twenty-three crashes occurred on that stretch of road from January 2015 through December 2019, for a crash rate that is 43% higher than the statewide rate for urban roads, according to city data.
The types of crashes included rear-end, left-turn and sideswipe crashes, according to the data.
The reduction in lanes would help slow the speed of traffic because motorists would have less space to pass and weave through traffic, Bizjak said.
Center turn lanes prevent drivers from stopping to make turns in through-traffic lanes, reducing rear-end crashes, she said.
The lane reduction also would give pedestrians fewer lanes of traffic to cross, she said.
The conversion would allow for bike lanes in both directions, clearing sidewalks for pedestrians and giving bicyclists fewer obstacles, Bizjak said.
In the future, city officials hope to extend bike lanes down Racine Street to Main Street, connecting Craig High School on Randall Avenue to downtown.
Bizjak will use the public feedback to form a recommendation for Public Works Director Paul Woodard, who will make a recommendation to the city council.
The conversion is slated to coincide with improvements on Racine Street and Randall Avenue in June 2021, Bizjak said.