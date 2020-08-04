JANESVILLE
Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag said the city faces a "tough budget cycle" for 2021, as a $710,200 deficit and expected state aid cuts loom like dark clouds.
The city council Tuesday held its first 2021 budget workshop, which kicks off the annual budget cycle.
The projected budget deficit could worsen if municipalities see reductions in state aid, which many officials predict might happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.
City Finance Director Max Gagin said he sees three likely possibilities: no reductions in state aid, a 5% reduction or a 10% reduction.
Under a 5% reduction, the city would face a $1.2 million deficit. With a 10% reduction, it would have a $1.6 million deficit.
Municipalities likely won't know if their state aid has been cut until January, when the state determines whether a budget repair process is necessary, Gagin said.
Janesville faces a deficit regardless of state aid allocations because of increasing expenditures for wages, computer equipment, city insurance coverage and utilities in tandem with decreases in revenue generated by city programs.
Under state law, the city can increase its tax levy only by the percentage of net new construction in the last fiscal year.
The city's net new construction percentage for 2020, which is used for the 2021 budget, is 0.96%, down from 1.71% in 2019.
Projections show the city's operating levy will increase by $373,600. If there are no reductions in state aid, it will receive an increase of $69,000 in state aid and $46,000 more in bartender licenses.
But the other nine areas of revenue presented Tuesday are expected to decrease for 2021, for a $563,700 revenue loss. The decreases include recreation fees, room taxes, community development permits and parking fines.
Gagin has suggested eliminating the city's inter-facility ambulance transport program, which uses city staff and ambulances to transfer people from one health care facility to another.
The program started as a revenue generator for the city in 2016, but it is now losing money as a larger percentage of people needing the service receive Medicaid and Medicare, Gagin said.
Medicaid and Medicare have caps on ambulance reimbursement, forcing the city to write off many of the bills it sends out, he said.
City council member Doug Marklein said the city should consider extending its prohibition on hiring interns and seasonal staff for 2021 as a cost-saving measure.
Marklein also suggested halting the city's annual police vehicle replacement.
City staff suggested these cost-saving ideas:
- Reducing the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin's animal control budget by half, for a savings of $62,500.
- Eliminating downtown snow removal, $30,000.
- Not allocating the share of operating property tax levy increase to Hedberg Public Library, $33,100.
- Reducing department operating budgets by 5%, $414,000.
- Increasing the amount of money allocated from the general fund, up to $710,200.
"(We need to) sharpen up our knives because this will be a bumpy ride," Marklein said.
City officials are working with a consultant to develop plans for a potential transportation utility to fund road rehabilitation. That program would not be ready until at least 2022, Freitag said.