JANESVILLE
The Janesville Department of Public Works has become the first in Wisconsin to be accredited by the American Public Works Association.
Public Works Director Paul Woodard said the accreditation validates the department is a "well-run organization."
Janesville's department is one of 175 public works departments in North America to receive accreditation. There are 50,000 public works agencies across the continent, City Manager Mark Freitag said.
The accreditation process started in 2017. It was the first time the department has tried to become accredited, Woodard said.
The process involves a self-assessment that evaluates 536 practices within the department, according to a news release. A review committee of outside agencies from across the country then reviews the self-assessment.
The process helps establish professional practices and documents processes, making it easy to share knowledge as people come and go from the department, Woodard said.
Tweaks and changes had to be made along the way, Woodard said, but nothing he considered significant.
The department has to reapply for accreditation every four years, but the review process is ongoing. Woodard said the department continues to perform annual tasks, such as updating its strategic plan and reviewing its mission statement.
Other city departments, including IT, finance and human resources, aided in the process, Woodard said.