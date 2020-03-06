JANESVILLE
Janesville’s crime rate hit a 35-year low in 2019.
Police Chief Dave Moore announced the city’s crime statistics Friday and said the city can do even better.
“We believe that we can further reduce our crime rate. We know that a lot of crime, particularly thefts and retail thefts, occur because of drug use,” Moore said. “We think that if we can resolve this opiate issue in our nation, that that’s going to further reduce these crime rates.”
Moore noted nine deaths in the city from overdoses of heroin, fentanyl, pain pills and related opiate drugs, a reduction from previous years but still concerning.
Police have said in the past that opiate addiction drives a large portion of thefts, burglaries and the like. Asked if the drop in property crimes might mean a drop in addiction rates, Moore was cautions, pointing to an increase in shoplifting, a common way for low-income drug users to pay for their habits.
An aging population often is cited as a reason for dropping crime rates nationally. Moore said Janesville’s crime reduction outpaces the national rate.
Moore noted the three homicides that occurred in the first two months of 2020. He said the two suspects in those shootings were from out of town.
It’s true both had ties to towns in Illinois, but one had lived in Janesville previously, and the other was known to travel to Janesville frequently. Police said he did so to sell drugs.
Moore called the shooting deaths “anomalies” or deviations from the normal, which for Janesville has meant between zero and two homicides a year.
“I’m concerned about 2020. I mean, three homicides in this community, that’s significant,” Moore said.
“But I can also tell you that nobody’s getting away with anything,” Moore said, noting the efforts of detectives that led to suspects in those homicides.
One man is in custody in Illinois in connection with the Feb. 10 double homicide, and one remains at large in the Jan. 5 homicide.
All the local preventive programs, more than a dozen of them, can’t account for out-of-towners, Moore said, but police are scrutinizing the facts in those cases to see if pro-active steps could prevent future homicides.
Moore said the crime rate drop is not due only to police work.
“It really takes an entire community to lower crime. I credit the school system, proper parenting, YWCA, our Human Services Department of Rock County, the Boys & Girls Club and work in our neighborhoods.”
As far as the police department’s contribution to lowering the crime rate, Moore said racing to the scenes of crimes does not help. He pointed to preventive programs that officers have developed through the years, such as one that puts addicts in touch with recovery services and another that follows up with domestic-violence victims to help them get safe.
A newer program, Promoting Attendance for Children and Teens, has officers contact parents to work on ways to get their truant children to attend school. Moore said preliminary results are positive.
Keeping students in school leads to jobs, Moore said, and “that is a real good way to stay out of the criminal justice system. It helps push down that crime rate.”
Lt. Mike Blaser said the lower crime rate gives officers more time to focus on preventive measures, including focusing on the Milton Avenue “circuit.”
That might be one reason traffic stops increased from the previous three years, Blaser said.
Moore had no statistics looking at arrests for people of different racial groups. Moore said he has not heard complaints from minority groups. He said he would expect to hear complaints if there were problems. The department maintains advisory groups that focus on the concerns of Latinos and blacks.
Among other facts in the department’s 2019 report:
- Calls for service remained steady in the past three years, ranging from 68,373 in 2017 to 66,510 in 2019.
- Animal complaints have dropped, from more than 2,000 in 2015 to 1,709 last year.
- The number of calls for intoxicated people has dropped, from an average of 54 in each of the four previous years to 28 in 2019. Moore said a partnership between police and social-service organizations to get certain homeless people off the streets might have helped.
- Loud-noise complaints are down. Moore had no idea why.
- Calls for intoxicated drivers are up, from about 250 in previous years to 330. Moore noted convictions of intoxicated drivers in the courts, which have trended down lately. He wasn’t sure why.
- Overdoses are down, but only slightly, to 141 after an average in the previous four years of 160.
- Suspicious persons and vehicles are trending down. Moore said that concerns him because police for years have encouraged residents to report suspicious activity.
- Juvenile arrests were down 22 percent from 2018. Moore wasn’t sure why.
- Reports of vandalism have dropped by half since 2015, from 740 to 369.