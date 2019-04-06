JANESVILLE

Blackhawk Community Credit Union is asking the city of Janesville to cover site preparation costs for its proposed downtown headquarters instead of a more traditional tax increment financing deal.

Under the arrangement, the city would pay an estimated $7.1 million upfront to acquire and demolish properties, relocate utilities, and perform an environmental cleanup, according to a city memorandum.

That contrasts with the city’s original offer—a 15-year, $6.1 million, pay-as-you-go TIF deal plus $1.9 million in upfront costs for an $8 million city investment.

Pay-as-you-go TIF deals are standard for many municipalities. Cities reimburse a portion of the developer’s annual property taxes for the deal’s duration to help the developer recover costs.

Blackhawk’s proposed headquarters, known as Reflections Plaza, would be located along the eastern shore of the Rock River, sandwiched between East Court Street and Hedberg Public Library. It would be a multipurpose building with room for other tenants.

Blackhawk CEO Sherri Stumpf said the company’s new request is not a “nontraditional” incentive. The city often pays to acquire and demolish buildings, and it has already done so on this site—paying $750,000 to buy and raze the former Mercy Options building at 20 E. Court St.

When discussions between Blackhawk and Janesville officials began in early 2018, the credit union originally intended to buy several privately owned parcels, according to the memo.

But last month, Blackhawk said it wanted the city to buy the former Rock County Jail site, the vacant Bee Line Wheel Alignment building and the functioning Nowlan and Mouat law firm, according to the memo.

Nowlan and Mouat is aware it could be forced to move, Deputy City Manager Ryan McCue wrote in an email to The Gazette.

Acquiring those three properties would cost $4.25 million. The city still would be on the hook for demolition, environmental cleanup and utility relocation, like it originally offered Blackhawk. But it would pay more interest on debt to finance the added upfront costs, according to the memo.

Janesville would sell those parcels and others it already owns to the credit union for $1.

Stumpf served on an early committee for ARISE, a public-private effort to revitalize downtown. The ARISE plan listed this site as one where the city would help finance its preparation for development, she said.

Blackhawk is not responsible for any contaminants found on the site, so it believes the city should get it ready, she said.

The credit union could choose to locate the project elsewhere, but it sees downtown as a place where its construction could spark further revival, she said.

McCue said city officials could not recall an upfront package for as much as $7 million.

City council President Doug Marklein and Vice President Tom Wolfe both said they had not formed opinions on Blackhawk’s idea. Neither could recall a previous incentive that eschewed tax breaks for upfront financing.

The council will discuss the deal Monday night. It is not an action item; the council will only provide guidance to city officials for the next step.

Wolfe said having an early discussion will increase transparency before the council takes future action.

Marklein said he was “intrigued” by the idea and praised the outside-the-box thinking. There’s more than one way to make the project happen, he said.

In Blackhawk’s eyes, the new request makes the project as simple as possible. Janesville readies the site, and the credit union focuses on construction, Stumpf said.

“We knew it was going to be complicated,” she said. “But I think if everybody does the area that’s their expertise, isn’t that the best of both worlds? The city does this every day. They have professionals who do this for a living.

“I’d rather leave that in their hands.”