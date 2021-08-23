JANESVILLE
A Janesville city council member yanked a proposal to repeal the city’s longstanding retail liquor separation law after he said a set of proposed ordinance changes presented Monday night weren’t written as he had intended.
Council member Mike Jackson told The Gazette after Monday night’s council meeting that he initially asked city staff to craft proposed ordinance changes that would allow liquor sellers such as gas stations to develop new stores with interior “beer caves.”
That’s something that’s typically not allowed in Janesville under current class-A retail alcohol separation rules. Jackson said some developers recently have inquired about whether the city could ease its yearslong policy that forces total physical separation of alcohol sales from the main retail floor areas of grocery stores and gas stations.
Jackson said he had tried to make it clear earlier that he wanted changes that would allow retailers less costly, easier way to develop stores in Janesville. But he said he wanted new rules that would limit those alcohol sales areas to about 10% of a store’s main retail floor.
Jackson said his main goal was to craft rules that would minimize the overall footprint of alcohol sales in newly developed stores.
Instead, Jackson said, city staff gave the council an ordinance amendment Monday that would fully repeal Janesville’s years-old rule that requires businesses with retail alcohol licenses to create fire-walled, separate entries and separate checkouts for liquor sales.
In addition, the rules would allow pharmacies to sell alcohol.
Jackson said he never wanted to completely overturn current separation rules.
“I didn’t draft the ordinance as it ended up being written. I did sign off on it and approved it (last week), so I take responsibility for that. But what I’d asked for was a lessening of the footprint of alcohol (sales),” Jackson said.
“What I got instead, at least from the public’s perspective, was that we’d open the flood gates (for alcohol sales). I did not agree with that. So I asked that it be pulled.”
Before the meeting started Monday, Jackson said he had quietly rescinded the proposal, effectively killing it for the time being.
The rule change would have gone first to the Alcohol License Advisory Committee. It had faced opposition by nonprofit anti-substance-abuse group Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change and at least one council member, Paul Williams, who also leads the ALAC and said he didn’t favor the proposal.
Jackson said that although it didn’t appear any residents had turned up at City Hall on Monday to voice opposition to the proposal, he had gotten an earful from residents over the weekend who said they’re opposed to further expansion of alcohol sales in Janesville.
City council president Douglas Marklein said he, too, had gotten a number of emails over the weekend—mostly from people who he said opposed an outright repeal of separation rules.
“It’s effectively opening a Pandora’s box. Because I could think of 10 or 12 convenience stores and pharmacies and things like that that would just love to be able to inexpensively sell beer and alcohol. This (ordinance) would opened the door to that. Well, it would almost completely blown the door off,” Marklein said.
Over the past decade, the city has allowed some exceptions to its liquor separation rules, most significantly in 2016 when it began to allow grocers to sell up to 80 square feet of alcohol without separation.
Such changes haven’t grabbed as much attention as when the city council last year opted to remove a longstanding cap on the number of liquor licenses it can issue if those applying would use alcohol sales to improve properties that could be considered underused.
Jackson on Monday night said his main goal remains to limit the proliferation of alcohol sales.
He said he’s not opposed to floating another set of retail liquor ordinance changes later, but he’s not likely to craft new amendments to retail liquor separation anytime soon.