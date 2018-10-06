JANESVILLE
The Janesville City Council will consider implementing at its Monday meeting a fee system for developers requesting tax increment financing.
The proposed policy would require developers to pay a fee of $10,000 or 1 percent of their financing request, whichever is less. A developer still would have to pay the cost of hiring a consultant to evaluate the project, according to a city memorandum.
The policy would apply to all such requests, even if the council later denies them.
City officials based the policy on a similar one in Oshkosh. There, developers pay $10,000 or 1 percent of the financing request, whichever is greater, Janesville Economic Development Director Gale Price said.
Janesville wanted to take the lesser of the two numbers to avoid discouraging small projects. Price gave one recent example of a small apartment rehabilitation project that requested $36,000. Making a developer pay $10,000 to request that incentive seemed disproportionate, he said.
The policy is meant to help secure a project commitment from the developer, Price said.
The money will be directed to the city’s general fund and will be another revenue tool in a time of cash-strapped budgets. How much money the new policy generates will depend on how many requests the city gets annually and the scope of those projects, he said.
Nine TIF requests were made in 2015, seven in 2016 and nine in 2017. Three projects have requested incentives in 2018, with the possibility of two more by the end of the year, Price said.
Of the nine requests in 2017, five of them were large enough to qualify for the $10,000 fee. Those projects and the others would have raised about $75,000 for the city, he said.
Last month, the city council revised its TIF policy and can now provide incentives to multifamily housing developments outside downtown. The move was intended to relieve Janesville’s housing shortage, and it already could lead to a 250-unit project on the city’s east side.
Price expects the more flexible policy and positive economic momentum throughout the city could spur more TIF requests in the near future.
If the council approves the TIF fee proposal Monday, it would be effective immediately.
