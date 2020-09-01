JANESVILLE
It will be at least a month before the city Alcohol Licensing Advisory Committee makes a recommendation to the city council on the city's class A liquor license quota.
The committee started discussing the quota at its Tuesday meeting but deferred making a recommendation until at least October because a couple members of the committee, specifically Kevin Riley, were absent.
The committee has been tasked by the city council to analyze the city's class A liquor license quota ordinance and look for improvements.
The quota discussion began after weeks of back-and-forth between the advisory committee and city council over a liquor license application for J&R Express Mart.
In the application, owner Joe Rollette said alcohol sales would benefit the community and travelers because J&R Express Mart would be the only store offering alcohol near the intersection of Racine Street and Interstate 90/39.
But committee and council members questioned the benefits of another liquor store, particularly one near the Interstate.
Under current ordinance, the city’s class A quota allows 19 licenses for liquor stores or stores with liquor departments.
However, an ordinance passed in 2014 allows the city council to approve class A liquor licenses that exceed the quota after review by the city Alcohol License Advisory Committee.
City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek said the committee likely will do one of four things.
- Do nothing and keep the ordinance as is.
- Remove the quota entirely and review applications solely on merit.
- Remove the section of the ordinance allowing for licenses to exceed the quota and increase the quota to allow for those currently exceeding quota.
- Tweak the ordinance to make the process for exceeding the quota more objective.
Committee member Mark Bumpus said enforcing a hard quota could inhibit proposals from Kwik Trip to build two new stores in Janesville because they would not be eligible to apply for a liquor license.
But eliminating the quota altogether likely would encourage businesses to then push to eliminate the city's separation rule, which requires a separate entrance and section for liquor to be sold at stores, Bumpus said.
Bumpus and other committee members strongly endorse the city's separation ordinance.
Godek said community members and existing businesses also favor keeping separation.
Bumpus said he wants to learn more about why the city started a quota in the first place.
State statutes do not require a quota for class A licenses.
Committee Chair Paul Williams said he thinks the ordinance is clear and gives the city leeway to allow overages for good reasons, such as economic development.
Williams said he felt Riley would offer valuable input in the discussion and suggested postponing discussion to the October meeting.
If the committee reached a recommendation, it would be forwarded to the city council, which would ultimately decide what happens to the ordinance.
One community member submitted public comment opposing elimination of the quota. Another person disagreed with the decision to grant a liquor license to J&R Express Mart.
Three people affiliated with Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change submitted comments with data to support limiting access to alcohol in the city but those comments did not specifically mention support or opposition to the quota.