JANESVILLE
The city’s Alcohol License Advisory Committee on Tuesday recommended approval of a class B liquor license for Miss Tequila’s, a Mexican restaurant planned at the vacant former Burger King on Centerway.
Plans for the restaurant were unveiled last May, when owners Ilir Banushi and Arben Useni applied for a conditional-use permit to operate the restaurant with a drive-thru window.
The owners withdrew their application weeks later as they halted development amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Useni told the committee Monday he was ready to move forward with the project and hopes to get started within the next 30 days. He said he hopes to have the restaurant completed in June or July.
Committee members voiced few concerns while vetting the application. Some questions were floated about the construction of a patio, which Useni said has yet to be approved by the city’s building division.
The committee has a good idea of what to expect from Useni and Banushi, given their history of holding alcohol licenses in the city, said Paul Williams, committee chair.
The men own Citrus Cafe and Whiskey Ranch, both in downtown Janesville. They also own the Whiskey Ranch location in Delavan; 2 Brothers Pub and Grill, Red Baron, Cafe on Main, and Lounge 1848, all in Edgerton; and Tavern on Rock in Fort Atkinson.
Miss Tequila’s will operate mostly as a restaurant with about 35% of sales dedicated to alcohol. The restaurant will include a bar, according to the liquor license application.
The owners will need to reapply for a conditional-use permit to operate a drive-thru window, said Dave Godek, city clerk-treasurer.
The city council will consider approving the liquor license at its Monday meeting.