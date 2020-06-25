City hall to reopen July 8

Janesville City Hall will reopen to the public July 8, with restrictions.

Additional service windows will be available. Just one service window has been open since City Hall mostly closed March 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A news release Thursday listed the following restrictions to be followed after reopening:

Masks must be worn by members of the public while in City Hall. Masks will be provided for those who do not have one.

The West Wall Street entrance will be the only public entrance, and a greeter will be stationed there to ensure compliance.

Masks will be mandatory at Hedberg Public Library, as well.

The City Council will resume in-person meetings July 13, according to the release.

Masks will be mandatory at meetings, capacity will be reduced and social distancing will be enforced.

Other public meetings will resume in person or continue to be held virtually through July. Information on public meetings can be found on the city's website.