JANESVILLE
The Janesville City Council set a goal Monday to reach carbon neutral emissions by 2050, but city staff questions if that goal is attainable.
The council approved the goal, 6-1, with an amendment to include it and a feasibility study in the 2022 five-year strategic plan. Doug Marklein cast the sole opposing vote.
A municipality, business or organization reaches carbon neutrality when it removes the same amount of carbon dioxide that it emits into the atmosphere.
A municipality or business can remove carbon dioxide by changing processes or infrastructure to become more sustainable. Some do that through carbon offsets or credits that support other sustainability projects designed to improve air quality, sometimes in locations far from the municipality, business or organization.
City staff members have identified two obstacles that raise questions about whether carbon neutrality is possible by 2050: cost and the city’s landfill.
Regarding cost, city officials don’t know how expensive it would be to reach carbon neutrality. A feasibility study could clear that up, but it is possible the cost could be out of reach for the city, according to a staff memo.
Marklein said the city has explored energy-efficient options in the past, but those options have been too expensive.
Council members Susan Johnson and Jim Farrell argue the long-term cost of climate change could be worse than the cost of carbon neutrality.
“I appreciate the concern of the city concerning cost; however ... we have to realize what savings we’re going to incur” from carbon neutrality, Farrell said.
The other obstacle is the landfill, which generates the city’s most significant levels of biogas with an average of 331,792,585 cubic feet of biogas per year, according to the staff memo.
The city captures about 85% of that biogas and sends it to a gas-to-energy treatment plant, according to the memo.
Paul Woodard, city public works director, said there will always be a significant amount of landfill biogas that the city cannot capture. That gas is produced by decomposing waste and emissions from equipment and vehicles traversing the landfill, according to the memo.
The city reports methane surface emissions to the federal Environmental Protection Agency on a quarterly basis, and it has not exceeded the federal standard since 2010, according to the memo.
In the memo, staffers determined baseline data on the city’s energy consumption and energy production from 2018 through 2020. They concluded that only about 8% of the city’s total carbon equivalents are offset by current sources of energy production, mainly from gas-to-energy conversion.
Staff suggested exempting the landfill from the carbon-neutral goal, but Johnson and Farrell—with the support of the Sustainable Janesville Committee—kept it in.
In the memo, staff points out that the committee recommended bringing a carbon neutrality resolution to the council before pursuing a feasibility study and without laying out a plan for one.
The resolution proposed by Farrell and Johnson alone would have just set the goal for carbon neutrality. An amendment by Tom Wolfe called for adding that goal to the upcoming strategic plan and an action item in the strategic plan requesting that the city hire a consultant to conduct a feasibility study in coming years.
City staff recommend that the feasibility study be done in 2023. Farrell argued it should be done in 2022 because the matter of climate change and environmental protection is urgent.
“I think this is one of the most critical issues facing our country,” Farrell said. “Those people that deny it are really burying their heads in the sand if they think it doesn’t exist.”
He said the city of Racine got a $70,000 grant to hire a sustainability consultant.
The city would have to make funding available in the 2022 budget if it chooses to hire a consultant for the feasibility study next year. Planning for the 2022 budget will begin this summer after a new city council is elected.
The council will see at least three new council members after the April election because Sue Conley, Wolfe and Farrell are not seeking reelection.
Marklein said he has concerns about committing future councils to a goal that might not be achievable.
In the memo, city officials said the goal is not binding on future councils.