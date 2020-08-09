JANESVILLE
Should the city have a firm quota for liquor licenses that allow businesses to sell alcohol for off-site consumption?
Janesville City Council members have asked city staff to review the city's class A liquor license quota ordinance and give the council an analysis and recommendation on how to improve it.
Council President Sue Conley and members Jim Farrell and Paul Benson said they believe the current ordinance is too vague and contradicts the purpose of a quota, which is designed to limit the number of licenses.
Under current ordinance, the city's class A quota allows 19 licenses for liquor stores or stores with liquor departments.
However, an ordinance passed in 2014 allows the city council to approve class A liquor licenses that exceed the quota after review by the city's Alcohol License Advisory Committee.
Class A licenses that exceed the quota are now held by Aldi, Basics Cooperative, Festival Foods, J&R Express Mart, J Town Spirit and Lark Market.
The quota discussion began after weeks of back-and-forth between the advisory committee and city council over a liquor license application for J&R Express Mart.
Joe Rollette, owner of the gas station and convenience store at 650 Midland Road, submitted an application for a class A license March 13.
In the application, Rollette said alcohol sales would benefit the community and travelers because J&R Express Mart would be the only store offering alcohol near the intersection of East Racine Street and Interstate 90/39.
The store would draw travelers to Janesville and provide a convenience for residents, he said.
Rollette said he has overseen establishments with liquor licenses in Beloit, Lyndon Station and Lake Delton.
Advisory committee members argued that proximity to the Interstate was more of a detriment than a benefit because it presented a convenient way for people to buy alcohol and drink it while traveling.
The committee issued a negative recommendation to the council May 5, with members citing the city's quota as a reason to deny the application.
On May 11, the city council sent the application back to the advisory committee to review on the application's merits rather than the quota. The authority to exceed the quota lies with the council, not the committee, council members said.
At its July 14 meeting, the committee again forwarded a negative recommendation on the license. Some members repeated their objections based on the quota, while others objected to the store's proximity to the Interstate.
At the July 27 council meeting, council member Tom Wolfe raised concerns about the committee's continued discussion of the quota. He said he thought the application met the city's requirements and should be approved.
Paul Williams, who sits on the committee and the council, said city ordinance dictates that a license that exceeds the quota should be granted if the license promotes redevelopment of an underutilized property or establishes new business.
Williams argued that a license for J&R Express Mart would do neither, and council member Farrell agreed.
Ignoring the ordinance for J&R Express Mart opens the door for any gas station, convenience store or pharmacy to ask for a license, Williams said. What number over the quota would give the council pause? he asked
Benson also agreed, but he said he didn't think J&R Express Mart should suffer because the council needed to improve the ordinance.
The current ordinance makes the quota "somewhat meaningless," Benson said.
Williams, who helped write the ordinance in 2014, asked why the city should have a quota if the door was left wide open for license applicants.
The state does not mandate quotas for class A licenses as it does for class B licenses for restaurants and bars. Municipalities can set a class A quota if they want.
Ultimately, the council approved a license for J&R Express Mart on a 4-3 vote. Williams, Farrell and Susan Johnson opposed it.
A condition was added that prohibits the sale of single cans of beer and tasting events at the convenience store. Williams proposed the condition, arguing single cans of beer promote drinking while driving.
The condition was approved 6-1 with Wolfe opposed.