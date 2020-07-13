JANESVILLE
Council members, city staff and residents now have the option to attend city council meetings in person or virtually.
Beginning Monday, the council will meet in a hybrid setting, meaning anyone can sit in the council chambers or watch from home online or on JATV, the city's cable-access TV channel.
The option to stay home is open to council members as well, council President Sue Conley said.
Those who wish to attend meetings must follow safety guidelines, including:
- Wearing a mask at all times.
- Sitting or standing at least 6 feet from other people.
- Respecting room capacity.
Fifteen people will be allowed in the council chambers at once, in addition to council members and required city staff members, Maggie Darr, assistant to the city manager, said in an email to The Gazette.
Room 416 in City Hall will be reserved for overflow, allowing an additional 22 residents to attend, Darr said.
Conley said she supports the hybrid format because residents can make comments more easily.
The city council has met virtually since March 25, when City Manager Mark Freitag declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since then, Conley thinks fewer people have been able to participate in public meetings.
Residents who attend virtual meetings have had the option to submit written comments in advance to City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek.
Conley said more public comment was her primary reason for agreeing to the hybrid format. Most council members agreed to that format because it provided options, she said.
But council member Jim Farrell thinks allowing in-person meetings now is premature.
Farrell said he does not believe the overall benefits of in-person meetings outweigh the risks. He does not plan to attend in person until he feels comfortable, he said, noting that COVID-19 has negatively affected his family members.
Conley said she had hoped to run the meeting live from council chambers, but she had to stay home Monday because she has been exposed to the virus.
Hybrid meetings send a mixed message, Farrell said. Some people might appreciate the format, but others will see it as irresponsible, he said.
Conley said she understands some people might be uncomfortable. She encourages everyone to make decisions that preserve their own health.
City staff will enforce safety guidelines, Darr said.
Decisions on meeting format are made monthly, Darr said. She anticipates hybrid meetings through July and August.
The council could return to virtual meetings if necessary, she said.
The city council meeting will start at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers. Residents can watch online on the city's website.